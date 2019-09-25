UFC News: Jorge Masvidal reveals the real reason why Kamaru Usman did not fight him

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

Jorge Masvidal is set for the biggest fight of his life as he is set to take on Nate Diaz for the 'BMF' title.

Diaz and Masvidal are expected to face in quite the fight to headline UFC 244. However, the fight almost didn't happen, as Masvidal reveals that he almost faced Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title. Masvidal revealed why Kamaru Usman had not agreed to face him.

Jorge Masvidal explains how the Welterweight title picture changed

During the UFC Mexico City media conference, Masvidal talked about the UFC Welterweight title picture. One of the fights that were seemingly discussed was him facing Usman. Although he agreed, Usman said no. UFC then said they might then take the belt from him, and meanwhile set up the fight between Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

That was when Usman said he would fight, but the fight had already been set up.

"Usman said ‘No,’ when they asked him. They told me, ‘Yes,’ and they gave me a few names and I said, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ We went back and forth over money for a bit, maybe for a day and they told Usman, ‘This is the fight’ and he said, ‘No.’ When he said no they said, “OK, we’re going to take the belt,’ and they started looking for another person and that person was Nate Diaz. Usman called back saying he wanted the fight and they said too late we already have Nate Diaz, a man who wants to fight and that’s it, we have the hardest fight that’s ever existed in the UFC now on November 2."

Masvidal said that the reason Usman had said no, was because he had known that if that fight happened, he would lose.

"Why do you think he said no, brother? That guy knows I’ll baptize him, he’s never wanted to fight me. He can only do one thing: smell b***s well. He can’t fight; he just has his face there (lowers his head). Even when he has a chance to throw hands, when he has his opponent on the ground, he doesn’t do anything."

The fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will take place on the 2nd of November now on top of a stacked card.

