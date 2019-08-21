UFC News: Jorge Masvidal says negotiations for Nate Diaz fight is underway

Jorge Masvidal could face Nate Diaz for his next fight

After being called out by Nate Diaz in the UFC 241 post-fight Octagon interview, 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal has taken to his official YouTube channel and has confirmed that negotiations of a fight against Diaz are already underway.

Jorge Masvidal's last Octagon outing

In his last UFC fight, Jorge Masvidal faced UFC newcomer Ben Askren, who was competing in his second ever fight for the promotion after having barely survived Robbie Lawler in his first promotional fight at UFC 235.

At UFC 239, Masvidal faced Askren and knocked out the former Bellator and ONE Welterweight Champion within five seconds of the fight. Masvidal made history with the win, as he registered the fastest win in UFC history.

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz made his return to the Octagon after a two-year hiatus from the promotion and in his return fight, The West Coast Gangster defeated Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis via unanimous decision. Following the fight, Diaz called out Masvidal and challenged him to a fight.

Masvidal claims that negotiations are underway for Diaz fight

In a recently released clip on his official YouTube channel, Jorge Masvidal claimed that he and his team are currently negotiating the fight against Nate Diaz. Masvidal further added that he is willing to give the fans a fight that they have been wanting to see. (H/T: BJPenn.com)

“So Miami peeps, don’t get mad at me if the fight’s not here. I’m just going to do what works for me. We’re just negotiating now, and let’s give the fans a fight that they want to see. Two dogs, locked in a cage, going for the jugular."

As of now, a fight between Masvidal and Diaz hasn't been confirmed, however, UFC President Dana White also seems pretty confident about booking this Welterweight bout. It remains interesting to be seen if the UFC will book Diaz vs Masvidal for 2019 itself or not.

Per Street Jesus (@GamebredFighter), December is a preferable timeframe. The Street Fighter nod is a nice touch. pic.twitter.com/gTRWhiGVzm — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 20, 2019