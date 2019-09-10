UFC News: Jorge Masvidal takes a personal jab at Colby Covington, calls him a sensitive person

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 29 // 10 Sep 2019, 05:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jorge Masvidal (left) has mocked Covington

UFC Welterweight sensation Jorge Masvidal was recently a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and during the interview, Gamebred had some harsh words in store for his fellow American Top Team training partner Colby Covington, who is a "sensitive person" as per the former.

Jorge Masvidal's quick rise in the UFC

At UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal welcomed UFC newcomer Ben Askren to the Octagon, following the latter's narrow win over former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler at UFC 235. Heading into the fight, Masvidal had defeated Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 147, after having a 16-month layoff from the Octagon.

At UFC 239, Gamebred shocked the entire world when he knocked out Askren with a brutal flying knee within 5 seconds of the very first round, as he marked the fastest finish in the history of UFC.

Masvidal was also recently called out by Nate Diaz, following the latter's win over Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis at UFC 241 and the two Welterweight sensations will go at it against each other at the upcoming UFC 244 PPV.

Masvidal's tough love to Colby Covington

While interacting with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, Jorge Masvidal put out a challenge to Colby Covington, stating that the latter is definitely the most non-sensitive person he has ever come across despite Covington having the tendency to act tough at all times.

To add further insult to injury, Masvidal claimed that Covington is also the type of guy who cries after reading a comic and also put Chaos on notice by claiming that Masvidal will be at the gym and the former interim Welterweight Champion knows where to find him.

Jorge Masvidal: "I'll be at the gym, Colby, if you're hearing this because you will. Because he acts like he's not sensitive, even though he's the most sensitive dude I've ever met. He cries when he reads comics."#HelwaniShow — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) September 9, 2019

When is UFC 244?

UFC 244 is set to take place on the 2nd of November, 2019 at the Madison Square Garden and Jorge Masvidal will be fighting Nate Diaz in a highly awaited 'BMF Title' clash at the pay-per-view.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!

Advertisement