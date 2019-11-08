UFC News: Jorge Masvidal will prevail against Conor McGregor in a fight, predicts renowned MMA coach

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Nov 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

Rumors of a clash of titanic proportions between Jorge 'Gamebred' Masvidal and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor have been doing the rounds for a while now. Post Masvidal's fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 244, the pair have traded verbal jabs at each other at various press conferences and via social media.

After dominating Nate Diaz at the main event of UFC 244, the newly crowned 'BMF' of the fight game, Masvidal took a shot at the Irishman by saying that McGregor is a little midget who knows he would get smashed if the pair fought.

McGregor took to Twitter to reply to Masvidal asking for the latter's signature 'three piece and a soda', hinting at the fact that he wants the former street fighter served to him. The back and forth between the pair has the MMA community speculating if McGregor is going to face Masvidal on his return to the Octagon.

Zahabi dissects possible bout between the Gamebred and the Notorious One

MMA coach Firas Zahabi recently analyzed a possible fight between the two fighters on his YouTube channel and gave an insight on who he believes will have his hands raised if McGregor and Masvidal go toe to toe sometime in the future. (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Giving credit where it is due, Zahabi showered McGregor with praises and event hailed him as the best 'puncher' in the UFC.

“I honestly would tell you that probably McGregor is the best puncher in the UFC. If I had to choose one guy off the top of my head, I would pick McGregor right now. However, there are guys out there who are very dangerous punchers, and I would say Jorge is among the elite.”

Masvidal gets the better of McGregor in a fight, says Zahabi

Zahabi feels that if Masvidal manages to take the fight past the first two rounds, he is more likely to pick up the victory against 'The Mystic Mac' because of his size advantage, fight IQ and a solid chin.

“I think (Masvidal) beats McGregor. I think McGregor is a great fighter. I just think Masvidal is too big. He’s a great puncher and has a great chin. If he takes McGregor past the two rounds, it’s going to be the Masvidal show. I think he’s very smart. I’m not saying McGregor has no chance of winning, but he’d have to win early and he’d have to connect with the left — and everybody kind of knows now what McGregor does. I think Masvidal’s gonna have a really good game plan, come really prepared, and he’s a lot bigger."