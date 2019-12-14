UFC News: Jose Aldo talks about the importance of Japan in his fights

Jose Aldo

Heading into UFC 245, one of the fighters that everyone has been talking about is Jose Aldo. Aldo had made headlines for all the wrong reasons, with many doubting if the drastic weight cut that he had undergone to reach Bantamweight was good for him.

Thankfully, Aldo was not only able to make weight, but also looked good while doing so.

Here comes Jose Aldo. He weighs in at 136. Makes it! #UFC235 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 13, 2019

Aldo explained that he is feeling good at Bantamweight and that eating well has helped him get a lot more energy.

“Now, I think I'm a new man (at bantamweight). Eating well helped me a lot, gave me more energy and incredible willpower. I only gained from this change. I am very happy today at this weight and with my performances at the gym, so I look forward to going up to the Octagon and seeing what will happen.”

Aldo went on to talk about the importance of Japan in his life, stating that he had once imagined being the champion of Pancrase.

“One of my first fights was at Pancrase and I even dreamed of being the event’s champion one day, but fate brought me to America. I have a lot of love for Japan, especially for the Japanese fans, who are really passionate about fights. I'm really proud of my history there.

Aldo will fight Marlon Moraes in his Bantamweight debut at UFC 245.

