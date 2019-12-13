UFC 245: Usman vs Covington - matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how and where to watch

UFC 245

UFC 245 is here and it may be one of the most awaited fight cards in the UFC in a long time. As the last pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 245 has three title fights on the card, with the main event involving a genuine heated rivalry.

The UFC Welterweight Championship will be defended in the main event by Kamaru Usman when he finally enters the Octagon with Colby Covington. A lot has been said by both these rivals heading into the fight and it is finally time to back it up where it matters the most — inside the cage.

The UFC Featherweight Championship will also be on the line when the Champion Max Holloway returns to the Octagon once again, in a fight against Alexander Volkanovski. The fight will be taking place on the co-main event of the night.

The UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship is going to be defended by Amanda Nunes when she faces Germaine de Randamie.

Meanwhile, on the main card, Jose Aldo has gone through a drastic weight cut and will be fighting Marlon Moraes at Bantamweight, while Petr Yan faces Urijah Faber.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at all the fights of the night, as well as how, where, and when you can see UFC 245 live!

UFC 245: Location, Date and Start Time

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, United States of America.

Date: December 14, 2019 (USA), December 15, 2019 (United Kingdom), December 15, 2019 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 10 PM (EST), 3 AM (UK Time), 8:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (IST)

Early Preliminary Card - 6:15 PM (EST), 11: 15 AM (UK Time), 4:45 AM (IST)

Fight Card

Main Card

Welterweight Championship Fight: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Colby Covington

Featherweight Championship Fight: Max Holloway (c) vs Alexander Volkanovski

Women's Bantamweight Championship Fight: Amanda Nunes (c) vs Germaine de Randamie

Bantamweight Fight: Marlon Moraes vs Jose Aldo

Bantamweight Fight: Petr Yan vs Urijah Faber

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight Fight: Geoff Neal vs Mike Perry

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Ketlen Vieira vs Irene Aldana

Middleweight Fight: Ian Heinisch vs Omari Akhmedov

Welterweight Fight: Matt Brown vs Ben Saunders

Early Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Fight: Chase Hooper vs Daniel Teymur

Flyweight Fight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Women's Flyweight Fight: Jessica Eye vs Viviane Araújo

Middleweight Fight: Punahele Soriano vs Oskar Piechota

Where to watch UFC 245 in the US and UK?

UFC 245 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+ for the main card. The Early Preliminary Card for UFC 245 can also be watched live on ESPN+ as well as the UFC Fight Night Pass. The Preliminary Card will be available on ESPN 2.

In the United Kingdom, UFC 245 can be watched live on BT Sport.

How, when and where to watch UFC 245 in India?

In India, UFC 245 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English, and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 8:30 AM on 15th December.