UFC News: Jose Torres knows whom to blame for Flyweight Division's Demise in UFC

UFC 227 Dillashaw v Garbrandt 2

What's the story?

Former UFC Flyweight Division Fighter, Jose Torres, recently talked to Bloody Elbow. During his interview, Torres was extremely critical of UFC throughout, saying how he would never return to the promotion, even if they offered to let him fight at 135 pounds.

While making the point that he was going to show the world that there's more to see outside the UFC, Torres talked about how Dana White was to blame for the Flyweight Division's demise.

In case you didn't know...

Recently, UFC announced that they were shutting down their Flyweight Division. This announcement came on the back of their trade with One FC, where they released former record-holding UFC Flyweight Champion, Demetrious Johnson to sign One FC's Ben Askren.

The UFC has been home to a number of spectacular fights, but somehow it has appeared that Dana White has never had the same interest in the Flyweight Division due to a lack of interest from the fans.

The shut down of the Flyweight Division was accompanied by news of the UFC releasing some fighters while allowing others to bump up to the next weight class.

The heart of the matter

Torres was one of the fighters released outright by the UFC, who never allowed him the opportunity to move up to Bantamweight. During his interview, he was openly critical of the company and the way they had treated the UFC Division.

He talked about Dana White's lack of interest in the division.

"As of right now, the president, Dana White, is just not a fan — and never, ever has been — of the flyweight division, so why really promote and spend more money on a division you never built in the first place?”

He questioned White's decision to actually promote a division which he never wanted in the first place. He went on to say that he was sure that Flyweight was done in the UFC for a long time and would not be back soon.

He even went so far as to say that it would never be back, but agreed that in MMA it's impossible to say 'never'.

What's next?

Torres said that he was looking to prove to the world that there was more to Mixed Martial Arts than the UFC. While he has not yet decided his future, he was in talks with Brave CF, One FC, and KSW.

We could see Jose Torres fighting in another promotion extremely soon.