UFC News: Junior Dos Santos reveals whether Jon Jones will succeed in the Heavyweight division or not

Junior Dos Santos

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos recently spoke to MMAFighting, where he was asked in detail about Jon Jones and his potential at heavyweight.

Jones' current path

Jon Jones has firmly re-established his reputation as the King of the 205-pound Light Heavyweight division. He had been stripped of the title after winning it back from Daniel Cormier following his suspension by USADA for a failed test, but after December 2018, things seem to be back on track in the Octagon for Jones.

He has been very active this year, having already beaten Anthony Smith and then Thiago Santos. There have been talks of him moving up to Heavyweight over the last few years, mainly to face arch-nemesis Daniel Cormier and even potentially Brock Lesnar and Stipe Miocic.

Despite this, Jones has remained at the Light Heavyweight division, where he seems to be back dominating again.

JDS fancies Jones' chances at Heavyweight

While many fans believe that Jones doesn't have the mass and power to compete at Heavyweight, Dos Santos disagrees, stating that the Light Heavyweight Champion could end up doing "very well" at Heavyweight. He said:

Jon Jones is the No. 1 baddest guy on the planet… actually, he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound in the world, so I think he could do very well in the heavyweight division. It’s kind of different. Not many different things, but more power on the punches, more power on the grappling, in everything.

He spoke about Jones' fight against his teammate and fellow-Brazillian Thiago Santos, praising Santos, but also agreeing that he didn't do enough to beat Jones:

His last fight with ‘Marreta’ he did good, but Marreta did very, very good. I think he can decide to make this move because it’s going to be good for the heavyweight division too to have him here.

Whether or not Jones does finally make a jump to Heavyweight is yet to be seen, but it is undoubtedly a highly-anticipated move that could lead to a lot of exciting match-ups and a lot more money for Jones.

