UFC News: Justin Gaethje has a heart of gold, pays off debt for two schools in Denver
Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje is usually seen pummelling people inside the Octagon and one would imagine that he isn't much of a sensitive person but the reality is far from it. Gaethje, who is currently the #3 ranked Lightweight per the UFC Rankings, paid $1,538 in lunch debt for West Early College high school and middle school in the Denver Public School District. (h/t MMA Fighting)
In gratitude for the amazing gesture by Gaethje, West Early College praised him on their Facebook page. They wrote,
“West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje who is a champion UFC fighter and friend to our Cowboys. We love and appreciate your generous gift! Thank you.”
Per Denver news station 9News, Gaethje is acquainted with a teacher at the school and that is what led to him making the donation. The college's executive principal Ana Mendoza stated that the donation was unexpected and called Gaethje a 'tough looking angel'.
“It was just kind of a speechless moment. It was just very emotional for me to know that our families don’t have to worry. [He’s a] super humble guy. Super humble. But a big angel. A big, tough-looking angel.”
Gaethje was on a roll inside the cage in 2019, having beaten the likes of Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone. The fighter is next in line for a shot at the UFC Lightweight title after the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.