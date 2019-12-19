UFC News: Justin Gaethje has a heart of gold, pays off debt for two schools in Denver

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 20:57 IST SHARE

Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje

Justin 'The Highlight' Gaethje is usually seen pummelling people inside the Octagon and one would imagine that he isn't much of a sensitive person but the reality is far from it. Gaethje, who is currently the #3 ranked Lightweight per the UFC Rankings, paid $1,538 in lunch debt for West Early College high school and middle school in the Denver Public School District. (h/t MMA Fighting)

In gratitude for the amazing gesture by Gaethje, West Early College praised him on their Facebook page. They wrote,

“West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje who is a champion UFC fighter and friend to our Cowboys. We love and appreciate your generous gift! Thank you.”

Per Denver news station 9News, Gaethje is acquainted with a teacher at the school and that is what led to him making the donation. The college's executive principal Ana Mendoza stated that the donation was unexpected and called Gaethje a 'tough looking angel'.

“It was just kind of a speechless moment. It was just very emotional for me to know that our families don’t have to worry. [He’s a] super humble guy. Super humble. But a big angel. A big, tough-looking angel.”

Gaethje was on a roll inside the cage in 2019, having beaten the likes of Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone. The fighter is next in line for a shot at the UFC Lightweight title after the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.