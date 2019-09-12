UFC News: Justin Gaethje reveals he almost missed out on Donald Cerrone fight

Justin Gaethje returns to the Octagon this weekend

Just days prior to his highly awaited Lightweight clash against Donald Cerrone in Vancouver, Justin Gaethje has admitted that his fight with Cowboy was seemingly in jeopardy of being canceled.

UFC Fight Night 158: Justin Gaethje vs Donald Cerrone

Having signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2017, Justin Gaethje has competed against some of the elitist Lightweight fighters in the UFC roster today including the likes of Michael Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and Dustin Poirier among notable names.

Set for his Octagon return this Sunday, Gaethje will be stepping back into the cage against Donald Cerrone for his return fight. Heading into this bout, Gaethje has beaten James Vick and Edson Barboza both via first-round knockout in his last two Octagon outings.

On the other hand, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has suffered a loss to Tony Ferguson in his last fight via doctor stoppage after he blew his nose in between two rounds, which eventually led to his right eye being closed as he was unable to continue the fight.

Justin Gaethje almost didn't make it to UFC Vancouver

Ahead of this weekend's UFC Fight Night 158 main event, Justin Gaethje revealed that an eye infection almost prevented him from making it to his scheduled fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in Vancouver. While speaking to MMA Junkie, Gaethje said the following:

“I’m wearing these sunglasses because I almost didn’t make it to this fight. I had an eye infection and I’m through that now and I just got off the plane about an hour-and-a-half ago and I came straight here because I was not going to miss this opportunity to work out and get the blood flowing and get my mind into fight week."

When is UFC Fight Night 158?

UFC Fight Night 158 is scheduled to take place on the 15th of September at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada and the show will be headlined by Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone in a highly awaited Lightweight clash.