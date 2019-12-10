UFC News: Justin Gaethje says Conor McGregor's return is "good for the sport"

UFC 218: Alvarez v Gaethje

Justin Gaethje is undoubtedly next in line for a UFC Lightweight Championship shot after Tony Ferguson. The Highlight stated after his last win over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone that he plans to wait it out for a title shot, which means that he's going to have to wait until April 18th to get an idea of what lies next for him.

Gaethje was one of the front-runners to get a fight against Conor McGregor on January 18th, but it was clear from the get-go that McGregor wanted Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and it's the main event spot that he'll be getting. Speaking to MMA Junkie.com, Gaethje said that it's good to have McGregor back in the mix (H/T Bjpenn.com)

“The truth is, I mean it’s good for the sport in general. He’s a true superstar. It’s good to have him back,”

McGregor, who last fought for the Lightweight Championship, will be making his first Welterweight appearance in over 3 years to face Cerrone. Gaethje said that it's good that he's fighting at 170 and that McGregor should stick to more "big money" and "spectacle" fights rather than title fights.

“I’m glad it’s at 170. When I saw it was at 170 I was not disappointed at all. Maybe he’s shooting for the BMF belt or something. That’s cool. I think he should do fights just like that. So it’s cool,” Gaethje said.

There's no doubt that Gaethje would have loved to be in Cerrone's spot for the big payday, but he's virtually guaranteed a title shot afterward, so it's not too big a loss for him. If McGregor were to beat Cerrone, however, and the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov-Tony Ferguson needs rest for a few more months, then McGregor can still face Gaethje in an attempt to fast-track to the title shot.