UFC News: Justin Willis responds to Tai Tuivasa calling him out after Fight Night 142

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 04 Dec 2018, 00:48 IST

Justin Willis is looking forward to the bigger picture here!

What's the story?

This past weekend in Adelaide, Australia, four of UFC's best heavyweight fighters put up an outstanding show with Justin Willis defeating fan favorite Mark Hunt via decision, followed by Junior Dos Santos scoring an important win over hometown hero Tai Tuivasa in spectacular fashion.

However, despite Tuivasa suffering a brutal loss at the hands of JDS, the Aussie born fighter didn't hesitate in calling out Willis in his post-fight interview.

In case you didn't know...

Coming off a huge win over Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225, Tai Tuivasa was on course to defeat former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior Dos Santos this past weekend in front of his own people in Australia. However, a resilient performance from JDS eventually got the job done for the Brazilian who defeated Tuivasa in the second round of their fight thanks to a massive flurry of punches.

Justin Willis, on the other hand, defeated Mark Hunt via a dominant split decision win in what seemingly was Hunt's final fight with the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Tai Tuivasa and Justin Willis initially had a run-in at the UFC Fight Night 142 weigh-ins and following the latter's win, Willis decided to call out "Bam Bam" stating that "Tell Tai Tuivasa: Australia is mine!”

Following Tuivasa's defeat to JDS and his post-fight call-out, Willis subsequently responded to reporters at the post-fight Press Conference, claiming that Tuivasa is concussed since he suffered a loss at the hands of Junior Dos Santos. (H/T: MMA Mania)

He’s concussed. The guy just lost in his home country, how embarrassing. It’s one of those things where you’re the main event, you come in here and you get knocked out and you call out a guy who beat up your daddy.

Willis further added that in order to secure a fight against him, Tuivasa must score a victory or two and then the two men can lock horns inside the Octagon.

You’re gonna have to win a fight or two, then we’ll talk. I’m on to greener pastures. Top 5, I’m after a belt. And he’s not that guy right now.”

What's next?

As of right now, UFC hasn't revealed anything yet regarding the futures of either Justin Willis or Tai Tuivasa. A match between the two men could be on the cards in 2019.