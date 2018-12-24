UFC News: Justin Willis reveals his plans for next year, targets two mega fights

Justin Willis

What's the story?

UFC Heavyweight Justin Willis has been on the rise ever since making his promotional debut in 2017. Willis, who is currently coming off a fresh win over veteran Mark Hunt, is now looking forward to a fight against either Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov.

In case you didn't know...

Justin Willis made his UFC debut in July of 2017 in a winning effort against British fighter James Mulheron. Willis' next fight was his first TKO win in the UFC when he defeated Allen Crowder at UFC 218.

Willis' unbeaten streak in the UFC continued, thanks to his decision wins over Chase Sherman and Mark Hunt in his last two fights in the Octagon.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with MMAjunkie Radio, Justin Willis vowed to become UFC Heavyweight Champion by the end of the year and then further revealed his plans for a supposed Super Heavyweight Division which he also wants to be built by the promotion and then become a champion of that particular division as well.

“I’ve always been calling my own shots. At the end of the day, you come from the womb alone, you go to the tomb alone. So I’m one of those people where I only focus on myself, and I call my own shots. I’m telling you, it’s time for the championship. By the end of the year, I need to be the No. 1 contender, or the champion. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. And then after I become the champion, there needs to be a super heavyweight division built, and I’ll be the champion of that, as well.”

With four straight wins in his UFC career, Willis claims that he certainly has some demands which he feels needs to be fulfilled. As of right now, Willis targets the likes of Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov, two men who suffered gruelling defeats in their last outings inside the Octagon.

“April is going to be my fight month. It needs to be here in the United States of America. It needs to be a headliner or co-headliner.”

What's next?

As of right now, the UFC is yet to reveal the current plans for Justin Willis, Alexander Volkov, and Curtis Blaydes for that matter. However, it is pretty likely that Willis will get a shot at Volkov at some point down the line.

