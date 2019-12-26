UFC News: Kai Kara-France set for UFC Auckland fight in February

Kai Kara-France

According to a recent report, three more fights have been confirmed for the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 26 event, including the early return of Kai Kara-France, who is set for a showdown against Tyson Nam in a flyweight bout.

Kai Kara-France's last fight

At UFC 245, Kai Kara-France was initially set to face Sergio Pettis, however, after the latter revealed that he was entertaining offers from other promotions, UFC had to cancel the bout and eventually book Kara-France in a fight against Brandon Moreno.

As seen at the recently concluded UFC 245 pay-per-view, he lost to Moreno via unanimous decision in the early prelims of the pay-per-view but despite the loss, the former is now set for a quick return to the Octagon in early 2020.

Three new bouts added to UFC on ESPN+ 26

Additionally, two other fights have also been confirmed for the event, as Callan Potter is set to take on Song Kenan, whereas Jamie Mullarkey will face Jalin Turner at the upcoming UFC Auckland card on February 22, 2020.