UFC News: Kamaru Usman accused of using PEDs by Colby Covington

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 02 Nov 2019, 23:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

At Friday's first press conference for UFC 245, the headliners of the event, UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington went face to face for the first time and engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

Covington makes things personal with Usman

Covington accused Usman of using PEDs and claimed that the reason the fight has been postponed to December is because Kamaru Usman failed a dope test. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I was looking forward to fighting this weekend.That’s why the President of the United States is coming out. But there’s a reason why I’m not fighting this weekend, you might want to ask this guy. He couldn’t pass a urine test. So that’s the real reason. He had to let the EPO get out of his system for this weekend.”

Usman appeared miffed at Covington's words and refused to comment on whether the allegations put forth by Covington were true or not. That did not stop Covington as he went on a tirade of trash talk exclusively aimed at the champ. He even named other UFC fighters from Usman's team who were caught for doping violations previously.

“Everybody knows the Blackzilians team is notorious for doing steroids. Anthony Johnson, Rashad Evans, all the guys over there, Alistair Overeem when he was over there. I have inside information that he was doing EPO for a couple years and that’s just that. That’s a fact. He has no good response. He can’t even defend himself. I think it’s pretty clear he’s on steroids but it’s not going to make a difference because when I get my hands on him, he will melt.”

Covington even challenged Usman to take a drug test at the press conference itself and promised to pay him US $25,000 if he passed.

“I’ll pay you $25,000 if you can pee in a cup right now and it passes. I will. I’ll put it up right now.”

However, the champion demanded Covington show the money first.

“Put your money up.”

Advertisement

Despite the personal jibes being aimed at him, Usman remained calm and stressed on the fact that he will let his hands do the talking when the time comes.

"It doesn’t really matter. I don’t avoid anything. All I’m waiting for is that you guys finally get the fight you all wanted for so long."

Usman promised to smash Covington when the cage doors lock behind the pair on 14th December.

“They all say that. With the way I’m beating guys, they all say that. But it is what it is. Dec. 14 there will be a beheading, and everyone will see it and watch it live.”

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!