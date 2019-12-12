UFC News: Kamaru Usman blasts 'weak' Colby Covington for admitting to gimmick ahead of fight

Kamaru Usman

When former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington recently admitted to maintaining a 'bad guy' image in public in order to salvage his career, his opponent Kamaru Usman is of the view that Covington is only trying to make an excuse for the imminent defeat he will suffer at the hands of the 'Nigerian Nightmare' in the main event of UFC 245. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Speaking at a pre-fight media event, Usman said that the comments by Covington come at a time which clearly shows the fact that he is trying to soften the impact of a possible loss against the champ.

“This is him trying to make excuses why he’s going to get his ass kicked on Saturday night. He’s already come out and said, ‘Oh, this is just an act.’ I don’t give a (expletive). He came out and said, ‘They were going to cut me, so it’s just an act.’ You (expletive) nerd. It doesn’t matter. After you get your (expletive) kicked you can do whatever you want to do. I don’t care.”

Even featherweight champion Max Holloway, who was attending the same conference admitted to being shook by the revelation from Covington.

"When you retire, like WWE guys, they come out, and they do their stuff, and they keep their act no matter where they’re at. Then they retire and go, ‘It was an act.’ So I’m kind of surprised he just kind of came out nowhere and said that. It got me shook.”

Usman echoed the sentiments of Holloway and said that Covington's admission is only a sign of weakness and it stems from the fear of losing the fight against Usman after all that talk.

“If you’re putting on an act, you’ve got to sell that. That’s your (expletive). You’ve got to sell that. That’s weakness already. He’s already finding – let’s dissect this thing. You’re already finding a way out: ‘Once I get beat up on Saturday don’t hate me, because I was just putting on an act because they were going to cut me.’ He’s doing that.”