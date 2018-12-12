UFC News: Kamaru Usman responds to Ben Askren, promises to "flatline" him

Kamaru Usman

What's the story?

Coming off a huge win over former Welterweight Title contender Rafael Dos Anjos, top Welterweight star Kamaru Usman has been called out by UFC's newest signee Ben Askren in a recent social media post.

However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' isn't someone who you would think takes a challenge lightly and has already responded to 'Funky' in the most intimidating way possible.

In case you didn't know...

At The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale in Las Vegas, Nevada, top Welterweight star Kamaru Usman defeated Rafael Dos Anjos and immediately called out former Interim Champion, Colby Covington.

One man, who is also interested in fighting both Usman and Covington is none other than new UFC signee Ben Askren, who in a recent IG post asked Usman to come out of the shadows and show his face at UFC 233.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on his show, Kamaru Usman seemed pretty confident, as he usually is, regarding his abilities, claiming that he will absolutely flatline Ben Askren if the two men eventually go head-to-head inside the Octagon.

Usman, who billed himself as a realist, also claimed that he's the type of person who has never backed down from a fight and has never said never. Therefore, at the end of the day, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' remains pretty confident about the fact that he is going to put Askren on notice if he ever steps across the Octagon with 'Funky'. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I’m a realist. I’m the type of person who’s never said never. It is what it is at the end of the day, but let’s be honest, I will flatline that curly-headed f*ck boy. That’s pretty much it. I will flatline him. I will flatline that dude. Like let him run his mouth all he wants, I will flatline him,” said Usman."

What's next?

Ben Askren will face Robbie Lawler at UFC 233 in what will be the former's debut. UFC 233 is set to take place on the 26th of January, 2019.

