UFC News: Kamaru Usman reveals considering retirement

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 14:49 IST SHARE

Kamaru Usman

Looking at the UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman today, one might not believe the struggles that “The Nigerian Nightmare” went through in order to get where he is today. In fact, Usman even considered hanging his gloves a few years ago.

Speaking to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, Usman admitted to being so frustrated at one point of time in his career because nobody wanted to fight him that he considered bidding adieu to the fight game.

“I honestly thought about quitting fighting. Because there were moments where I couldn’t get a fight. I couldn’t get guys to fight me because no one, guys really didn’t want to take the gamble by fighting me. Everyone makes up a different excuse, ‘He needs to beat someone in the top 10 first.’ Or, ‘He’s not a good fighter, he’s boring.’ Everybody’s making all these different excuses because they know that I’m the big dog outside of this club." (H/T MMA Mania)

Well, Usman has come a long way since then and slayed a lot of top fighters on his way to the pinnacle of the welterweight division in the UFC. Per Usman, his opponent at the main event of UFC 245, Colby Covington was someone who repeatedly turned him down in the past.

“And part of that is the opponent that I’m fighting. He has been offered to me several times, four times to be exact, and he’s turned them all down. So this is part of what contributed to my frustration at that point. So I was like, I should just walk.”