UFC News: Kamaru Usman reveals fans have been telling him to 'kill' Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman

What's the story?

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are on a collision course, and it appears that Usman's fans want only one thing from him -- for Usman to 'kill this dude (Colby Covington)'.

While fans are often passionate and want their fans to win, there appears to be extreme hate between the two fighters and their fans bases according to MMA Junkie.

In case you didn't know...

Colby Covington is known for his ability to stir things up by making controversial statements. His negative attitude towards fans has turned a huge number of people against him. However, when it comes to fighting inside the Octagon, his ability to win cannot be questioned. His most recent fight was against Robbie Lawler.

The fight was a clinic by Covington. From the first second of the first round to the last second of the last round, Colby Covington struck down Lawler, wrestled him on the ground, and dominated him completely in general.

His fighting ability and obvious prowess frustrated those who don't like him even more. However, what makes things worse is how he acts. After the fight was over, he decided to bring up Matt Hughes' accident to taunt Robbie Lawler over his loss.

The heart of the matter

Kamaru Usman might have been out of action with abdominal surgery, but he is looking to return to the Octagon by the end of 2019. As a result, there is a huge chance that he will be facing Colby Covington.

Usman revealed how much fans hate Colby Covington.

“I’ve just deleted, deleted, deleted messages – thousands of messages on Instagram – of people saying: ‘Bro, you’ve gotta kill this dude.’ It’s not ‘beat him,’ it’s ‘kill this guy,’ ‘kill him for us,’ ‘I want him done worse than Askren was.’"

He went on to say that Covington had irked people and turned them against him so he was no longer able to call himself the 'People's Champ'.

"He’s calling himself ‘The People’s Champ,’ but you can’t be with the people, because the people want to harm you. You have to walk around with security each and everywhere you go because they want to harm you, not because they love you.”

What's next?

Colby Covington might be in trouble when he comes face to face with Usman. In the meantime, it might be better for him to stop irking people. The fans also need to remember that he portrays a character in the Octagon and that is his manner of entertaining them.