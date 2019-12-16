UFC News: Kamaru Usman reveals surprising name who he thinks is deserving of next title shot

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman's stock is at an all-time high following an incredible last-minute TKO of his bitter rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245. With Chaos Covington out of the way, The Nigerian Nightmare will be looking for his next major challenge in 2020.

The big money name, of course, would be Jorge Masvidal. It seems to be unanimously agreed upon that he should be the next title challenger, especially given the year that he's had and the fact that he's now one of UFC's hottest superstars.

Dana White even revealed that he wants to see Usman vs Masvidal, but Brett Okamoto of ESPN pointed out after the PPV that Masvidal's future depends on January 18th and whether Conor McGregor calls him out. Masvidal is one of the rare few who seems less interested in a title shot and more interested in the biggest paycheques - which as of this writing, would be Conor McGregor and Nick Diaz.

Kamaru Usman spoke to reporters following UFC 245 (H/T MMA Fighting) and revealed that he thinks Leon Edwards is a deserving contender for a title shot.

“Man, there’s a lot of tough guys in the division. A lot, a lot of tough guys. I mean let’s be honest, if you’re talking about someone who’s deserving, Leon Edwards hasn’t lost since he fought me. He’s been finishing guys and he’s now found himself in the position I found myself in a little over a year ago."

The #4 ranked Edwards is coming off a big win over former Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos and has been clamoring for a fight against Tyron Woodley in the main event of UFC London. The Chosen One, however, revealed that he has no interest fighting abroad, saying that he wants to fight in home soil and only go abroad if he's on vacation.

Usman, when posed with the question of facing Masvidal for the title, simply asked "Who?". He did, however, state that he'll face whoever the UFC puts in front of him:

“Right now, I’m sitting above, looking at all these guys and they’re kind of all in that pool. All tightly contested. They just need to break out. I’m waiting for whoever Dana and the organization feel is the next guy for me. I’ll be happy. I never turn down a fight, especially now that I’m the champion.

There's no denying that Leon Edwards is the dark horse of the 170-pound division and hasn't lost since he faced Usman, now riding an 8-fight win streak. It's going to boil down to either Edwards or Masvidal and we'll know what the future holds after January 18th or the first quarter of 2020.