UFC News: Kamaru Usman's next potential title challenger revealed following win over Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman secured a dominant win over Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245 and in doing so, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' also retained the UFC Welterweight Championship, as well.

However, as things have turned out, it now looks like Usman's next title challenger in the form of Leon Edwards is all but ready to step up to the plate and challenge for the title in 2020.

Kamaru Usman's dominant win over Colby Covington

In the main event of UFC 245, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington put a fight for the ages, as both welterweights went back-and-forth till the final round of the fight when the champion tagged 'Chaos' with several heavy shots and dropped him on the canvas to get the knockout win.

Despite having his fair share of struggles throughout the fight, Usman successfully managed to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship in what was his first title defense and amidst doing so, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' also broke Covington's jaw midway through the fight.

Leon Edwards challenges Kamaru Usman

At tonight's UFC 245 PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, one of Welterweights' fastest rising stars in the form of Leon Edwards made his intentions clear following Kamaru Usman's win over Colby Covington.

I’m next champion 2020 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 15, 2019

As per Edwards, he feels he should've be given the next shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship and 'Rocky' made his case clear with a tweet, as well.