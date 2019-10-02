UFC News: Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington set as the headliner for UFC 245

Kamaru Usman (left) will be defending the UFC Welterweight Championship against Colby Covington

As confirmed by the Ultimate Fighting Championship on various social media platforms, a UFC Welterweight Championship bout between current champion Kamaru Usman and former interim champion, Colby Covington has been confirmed UFC 245.

When did Kamaru Usman win the UFC Welterweight Championship?

On 2 March, 2019, Kamaru Usman won the UFC Welterweight Championship when he defeated Tyron Woodley in the co-main event of UFC 235. With the win, The Nigerian Nightmare won the bout via unanimous decision and it also marked his first title win in the UFC.

Colby Covington's return to the octagon

After being stripped of the interim UFC Welterweight Championship, Colby Covington made his promotional return in the main event of UFC on ESPN 5 on August 3rd, 2019. Upon his return to the cage, Chaos defeated former American Top Team training partner and former UFC Welterweight Champion, Robbie Lawler.

With the win, Covington made his case clear as he asked for a shot at Usman's Welterweight Championship at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 244. However, after much controversy, those plans were eventually canceled as the UFC came up with a brand new main event for UFC 244.

UFC 245 - Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington for the UFC Welterweight Championship

As noted, the initial plan for UFC 244 was for Kamaru Usman to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against Colby Covington in a highly awaited bout. However, those plans were eventually canceled as the UFC and the welterweight pair failed to negotiate a deal, as the UFC instead booked a highly awaited clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as the main event of the show.

But, after much controversy, it looks like the UFC has finally come to an agreement with both Usman and Covington, as the pair is all set to face each other on the 14th of December, 2019 in the headliner of UFC 245.

The fight was officially confirmed on Twitter as seen below.

