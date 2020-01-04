UFC News: Kamaru Usman wants to return to action against George St-Pierre, fancies duel with 'Gamebred' as well

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is well on his way to becoming one of the most dominant champions in the history of the UFC with wins over five of the top six contenders in his division, per the UFC Rankings. His most recent win came against rival Colby Covington at UFC 245 via a vicious knockout that left Covington with a broken jaw. The thing about Usman is, he isn't just beating his opponents, he is thoroughly dominating them inside the Octagon.

The only dangerous fighter Usman is yet to face in the division is the reigning 'BMF' title holder Jorge Masvidal. In an ideal scenario, Masvidal is the only possible challenge for Usman up next but if you ask the champ, he has other ideas for his future.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Usman named three opponents he considers going up against in the coming year.

“Leon Edwards is doing well. He’s a guy who could be deserving of a shot. Masvidal, also another guy that could be deserving of a shot. Woodley, if he goes out and gets a couple more wins, he’s deserving of a shot, too.”

Usman claimed he will shatter UFC legend Georges St-Pierre's record for most consecutive wins in the welterweight division in 2020.

“2020, the only thing that makes sense, I’m right there about to break the record for most consecutive wins [at welterweight] and I’m the champion. The guy that holds the record, the guy that’s just above me, is Georges St-Pierre. It’s only right that I break that record on Georges St-Pierre.”

Usman believes that breaking St-Pierre's record will coax the veteran out of retirement for one last hurrah against the 'Nigerian Nightmare'.

“Think about that fight. Georges St-Pierre has the record, I’m coming for the record and in order for me to break the record, I fight him for the record,” Usman said. “I can’t think of a better way to get that record than to fight somebody like Georges. He’s the guy I watched coming into the sport. That’s a fight that a lot of guys dream of. I think it would be a tremendous fight.”

The champion announced that he will be looking to fight at least twice in 2020, and would love nothing more than to square off against St-Pierre on his return to the Octagon.

“A fight with Georges St-Pierre, I think that would speak volumes for itself. I’m looking to fight two times if not three in 2020. If the opportunities present themselves, I would try to be ready for those opportunities. [If] Georges comes in, giving me that opportunity to break the record fighting him would be tremendous.”