UFC News: Kamaru Usman willing to fight at the Madison Square Garden later this year

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 22 // 06 Sep 2019, 22:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kamaru Usman is willing to fight at The Garden

Current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman was certainly keen on squaring up with Colby Covington at the upcoming UFC pay-per-view in Madison Square Garden. However, recent reports suggested that the negotiations have broken down for a potential fight between Usman and Covington.

In response to those reports, Usman has now taken to his official Twitter handle and has revealed that he definitely still wants to fight on the 2nd of November at the iconic Madison Square Garden and it is likely that The Nigerian Nightmare will be defending his title in New York City as well.

Kamaru Usman's developing rivalry with Colby Covington

On 4th August, 2019, Colby Covington made his return to the Octagon after an absence of almost one year. Within the span of that one year, the UFC management also stripped Covington off his interim Welterweight Championship.

At UFC on ESPN 4, Covington defeated former American Top Team training partner and former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler upon his return to the former's return to the UFC.

In his post-fight interview, Covington decided to call out Kamaru Usman, as he challenged the UFC Welterweight Champion to a fight at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 244.

Kamaru Usman willing to fight at UFC 244

With the recent return of Nate Diaz to the UFC, the current state of the Welterweight Division seems a bit uncertain, considering that Dana White's promotion still hasn't booked the main event for UFC 244.

The initial talks suggested that Usman and Covington were likely to fight for the Welterweight Championship at the pay-per-view. But, as aforementioned, recent reports have suggested that the fight is far from being confirmed.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, has reacted to the news by posting the following on Twitter, claiming that he is willing to fight at The Garden for UFC 244:

I want to fight Nov 2nd @TheGarden — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) September 6, 2019

When is UFC 244?

UFC 244 is set to take place on the 3rd of November at the Madison Square Garden and so far the return of Derrick Lewis and Johnny Walker have been confirmed for the pay-per-view.