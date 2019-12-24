UFC News: Kevin Lee and Islam Makhachev could lock horns in April PPV headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

UFC 244 Lee v Gillespie

Kevin Lee might finally get his wish as a fight between him and Islam Makhachev could well be in the offing as Makhachev has also given a green signal to the UFC to book the fight between the pair for the UFC 249 pay-per-view headlined by possibly the biggest match-up of 2020 between lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Lee was recently in Las Vegas to show his support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and while speaking to MMA reporter Helen Yee, the fighter expressed the desire to square against Makhachev at UFC 249 on 18th April in Brooklyn, New York.

“Well, they’re talking about coming to Brooklyn, and Bernie’s from Brooklyn, so when we spoke, he wanted to see me fight, and he wanted to see me fight in his hometown. I got to fight at MSG in front of Trump. The only level up is to fight in Barclay’s Center, me and Islam, we got the date. I don’t know what the holdup is on his end; there’s no holdup on mine. I’m ready to sign. Right now I’m just waiting on Islam.”

Well, Makhachev certainly isn't backing off from the challenge. He said that though he hasn't been offered the fight yet, he is more than willing to fight Lee.

“Never been offered Kevin Lee fight. Just send me the contract.”

Lee also had a special message for Nurmagomedov.

“I’m going to make a statement against Islam, and I’m going to do it on the same card that Khabib is fighting Tony, and Khabib can sit there and watch me beat up on his boy, and then we’ll make some noise afterwards."