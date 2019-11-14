UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he has been taking it easy on opponents

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 15:13 IST SHARE

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as one of the most dominant forces ever to step foot into the mixed martial arts arena. The Dagestani grappler is the reigning UFC lightweight champion of the world and holds a remarkable record of 28 wins with no losses in professional MMA.

Despite all this, 'The Eagle' has recently made the incredible claim that he has actually been taking it easy on his opponents...

I had fights in my career where I understood that I could hurt my opponent more, but I’d talk to him, tell him to give up so that I don’t beat him too hard. For example, if I had a painful hold where I could break something, I wouldn’t tighten it all the way, it’d just fix it so that the opponent would tap out. (RT Sports)

Given the nature of Nurmagomedov's performances during his rise to the top of mixed martial arts, the suggestion that he may have more in the tank is a truly terrifying prospect.

Tony Ferguson is currently lined up to be Khabib's next opponent, with a bout being rumored for the first half of 2020.

Ferguson has established himself as one of the most relentless and dangerous fighters in the world, and it is highly unlikely that Khabib will have any opportunity to take it easy when their paths finally cross next year.