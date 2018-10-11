UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Khabib and his father in conversation with Vladimir Putin

After successfully defending his Lightweight Championship against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov has returned to his homeland in Russia for a victory tour and recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a nice little conversation.

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov marked his first successful Lightweight Championship defense after winning the title at UFC 223 by beating Al Iaquinta, against former division champion Conor McGregor, who made his return to Octagon competition for the first time in almost two and a half years.

Nurmagomedov, who pretty much dominated the fight from the get-go, had control of McGregor on the ground and didn't allow the Irishman to create any particular opening, as The Eagle eventually won via submission when McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of the fight.

Following the fight, however, a wild brawl between Nurmagomedov and McGregor's team erupted, as the champion first climbed out of the cage and attacked Bellator Welterweight and McGregor's teammate, Dillion Danis.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has brought back the UFC Lightweight Championship to his homeland in Russia and earlier in the week, the Dagestani fighter along with his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov also met with President Vladimir Putin.

As mentioned by Khabib himself, his father Abdulmanap was obviously mad at his son for his post-fight melee at UFC 229, however, President Putin has now asked Khabib's father not to punish his son too strictly.

will ask your father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly," said President Vladimir Putin.

Below is the full conversation between Vladimir Putin and Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov:

As of right now, no word has been revealed yet regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's next opponent in the Octagon, however, a rematch with Conor McGregor could very well take place or a highly anticipated bout against Nate Diaz could be on the cards as well.