×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
232   //    11 Oct 2018, 15:09 IST

Khabib and his father in conversation with Vladimir Putin
Khabib and his father in conversation with Vladimir Putin

What's the story?

After successfully defending his Lightweight Championship against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov has returned to his homeland in Russia for a victory tour and recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for a nice little conversation.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov marked his first successful Lightweight Championship defense after winning the title at UFC 223 by beating Al Iaquinta, against former division champion Conor McGregor, who made his return to Octagon competition for the first time in almost two and a half years.

Nurmagomedov, who pretty much dominated the fight from the get-go, had control of McGregor on the ground and didn't allow the Irishman to create any particular opening, as The Eagle eventually won via submission when McGregor tapped out in the fourth round of the fight.

Following the fight, however, a wild brawl between Nurmagomedov and McGregor's team erupted, as the champion first climbed out of the cage and attacked Bellator Welterweight and McGregor's teammate, Dillion Danis.

The heart of the matter

Khabib Nurmagomedov has brought back the UFC Lightweight Championship to his homeland in Russia and earlier in the week, the Dagestani fighter along with his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov also met with President Vladimir Putin.

As mentioned by Khabib himself, his father Abdulmanap was obviously mad at his son for his post-fight melee at UFC 229, however, President Putin has now asked Khabib's father not to punish his son too strictly.

will ask your father not to punish you too strictly, because you achieved the main task, worthily and convincingly," said President Vladimir Putin.

Below is the full conversation between Vladimir Putin and Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov:

What's next?

As of right now, no word has been revealed yet regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's next opponent in the Octagon, however, a rematch with Conor McGregor could very well take place or a highly anticipated bout against Nate Diaz could be on the cards as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Things we noted from UFC 229 Press Conference
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White addresses a potential rematch plan...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to...
RELATED STORY
How Good Is Khabib Nurmagomedov?
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Anthony Pettis gives his honest take on Conor...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: Nate Diaz calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov 
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Conor McGregor ‘causing trouble’ while Khabib...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Conor McGregor set to return to the Octagon in...
RELATED STORY
5 Best UFC Fighters in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us