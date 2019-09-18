UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov called out for a super fight by former world champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the biggest star in MMA right now. Everybody wants a piece of the UFC Lightweight Champion, even former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. However, he has called out the Eagle out of respect and doesn't mind getting locked up inside the Octagon with the Russian in a catchweight bout.

Woodley spoke about possibly taking on Khabib while also opening up about his future during a Q&A with fans in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena.

“He’s a beast. I just think that right now in my life and my career, I need the impossible."

When asked about the complexities about cutting weight, Woodley admitted that he would not be able to make 155 lbs but is ready for a fight at Catchweight. He also revealed that he's considered moving up to Middleweight.

“Obviously, I could never make 155. I’m already kind of alluding to handling business at welterweight and going up to middleweight. It would have to be something at a catchweight, it would have to be something that he would be interested in. He’s on top of the world right now, I might not even be an option for him.

"It’s more out of respect of what he can do. I know Dustin, he spars middleweights, light heavyweights, and for him to go out there and put on a performance like that against Dustin, I gotta see what it feels like.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Woodley's last fight took place in March earlier this year at UFC 235 when he lost the UFC Welterweight title to Kamaru Usman. T-Wood was scheduled to face Robbie Lawler in June but the fight was scrapped after Woodley suffered a hand injury.

Khabib, meanwhile, is coming off a big win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. Tony Ferguson is the favourite to face him next and that's the fight that both UFC matchmakers and the fans have wanted to witness for a very long time. The talks about potential fights against GSP and Conor McGregor have also been doing the rounds but 'El Cucuy' is the frontrunner to get a deserved crack at the title.