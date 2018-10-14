UFC News: Khabib Nurmagovedov challenges Floyd Mayweather saying "in the jungle, there's only one king"

There's Only One King!

What's the story?

New footage has emerged online in which the Undisputed UFC lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov calls out Floyd " Money" Mayweather for a boxing match.

The Dagestani Legend is seen with the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe on the Instagram video uploaded by DeJuan Blake.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov showcased a brilliant performance against his rival and the Irish superstar 'Notorious' Conor McGregor in UFC 229 at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unfortunately, the controversial events that followed Khabib's triumph eclipsed this remarkable performance. Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after submitting McGregor and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.

This started a massive brawl in the arena, following which McGregor, who was recovering from Khabib's mauling got sucker punched by members of his gang which included PFL fighter Abubakar Nurmagomedov (Khabib's cousin) and Zubaira Tukhugov (UFC Featherweight who was scheduled to fight Artem later this month).

All three individuals from Khabib's team who were arrested for causing the brawl were released after the Irishman refused to press charges on them.

The heart of the matter

The Irishman and his squad were and still are in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad led by Khabib. This fight was one of the biggest grudge matches in combat sports history and winning it did bring Nurmagomedov a lot of fame and accolades.

Khabib has been receiving offers from all parts of the world for a fight after his win against McGregor. These offers include Pro Wrestling promotions and other top MMA promotions. But the UFC Champ prefers to fight for the "Mayweather" Promotions against the "Money" Mayweather.

Khabib (27-0 MMA) stated that Floyd (50-0 Boxing) was unable to knock down McGregor, a feat attained by the UFC Champ during their fight last week. He further added that this fight will determine who the real king is since they both were undefeated.

What's next?

Conor McGregor has lost two of his last fight against two of the undefeated champions in combat sports. He lost the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas last year. And lost a more personal grudge fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov last week.

Now it is time for the undefeated winners to square off and decide who gets to keep their "Undefeated" tag.

Who do you think will win in a match between the two, Mayweather or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.