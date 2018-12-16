UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Al Iaquinta on his impressive win over Kevin Lee

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta from UFC 223

What's the story?

Earlier this morning, Lightweight contender Al Iaquinta earned an impressive victory over Kevin Lee at UFC on Fox 31, in what was also UFC's final event on Fox.

Following Raging Al's win over Lee, 155-pound division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sent out a congratulatory tweet to Iaquinta.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta first faced off at UFC 169 in what was also Lee's promotional debut, which unfortunately didn't turn out as he was hoping for, as 'The Mowtown Phenom' suffered a disappointing loss to Iaquinta.

In order to equal the scores, Lee was handed yet another opportunity at Iaquinta, this time in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the two Lightweight stars main event the final UFC event on Fox. Both men certainly gave their best and put together an absolutely amazing back-and-forth fight, however, this time around, the result was the exact same, as Iaquinta defeated Lee via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Following his split decision win over Kevin Lee earlier today, not only did Al Iaquinta call out former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor but was also congratulated on his impressive victory by McGregor's biggest rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Congratulations @ALIAQUINTA

I know how strong you are, that's why I was waiting for your fight. #truetalker — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) December 16, 2018

Nurmagomedov, who initially defeated Iaquinta to win the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223, claimed that he is well aware of Iaquinta's power and that is exactly the reason why he was waiting for his fight.

What's next?

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Al Iaquinta called out Conor McGregor and claimed that 'The Notorious One' certainly cannot earn his way to yet an immediate rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In order to get another crack at 'The Eagle', McGregor has to go through Iaquinta, well at least that's what 'Raging Al' stated.

As of right now, though, nothing has been confirmed yet, as both McGregor and Khabib find themselves in heated trouble following their UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

