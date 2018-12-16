×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulates Al Iaquinta on his impressive win over Kevin Lee

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
36   //    16 Dec 2018, 14:17 IST

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta from UFC 223
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta from UFC 223

What's the story?

Earlier this morning, Lightweight contender Al Iaquinta earned an impressive victory over Kevin Lee at UFC on Fox 31, in what was also UFC's final event on Fox.

Following Raging Al's win over Lee, 155-pound division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sent out a congratulatory tweet to Iaquinta.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta first faced off at UFC 169 in what was also Lee's promotional debut, which unfortunately didn't turn out as he was hoping for, as 'The Mowtown Phenom' suffered a disappointing loss to Iaquinta.

In order to equal the scores, Lee was handed yet another opportunity at Iaquinta, this time in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the two Lightweight stars main event the final UFC event on Fox. Both men certainly gave their best and put together an absolutely amazing back-and-forth fight, however, this time around, the result was the exact same, as Iaquinta defeated Lee via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Following his split decision win over Kevin Lee earlier today, not only did Al Iaquinta call out former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor but was also congratulated on his impressive victory by McGregor's biggest rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov, who initially defeated Iaquinta to win the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223, claimed that he is well aware of Iaquinta's power and that is exactly the reason why he was waiting for his fight.

What's next?

In his post-fight Octagon interview, Al Iaquinta called out Conor McGregor and claimed that 'The Notorious One' certainly cannot earn his way to yet an immediate rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In order to get another crack at 'The Eagle', McGregor has to go through Iaquinta, well at least that's what 'Raging Al' stated.

As of right now, though, nothing has been confirmed yet, as both McGregor and Khabib find themselves in heated trouble following their UFC 229 post-fight brawl.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov Al Iaquinta
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Kevin Lee vs Al Iaquinta set to headline UFC on...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Kevin Lee feels it's his personal duty to put...
RELATED STORY
UFC on Fox 31: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 - Main Event Overview
RELATED STORY
UFC on Fox 31, Kevin Lee vs Al Iaquinta 2: Preview
RELATED STORY
Khabib Nurmagomedov News: UFC Lightweight Champion has...
RELATED STORY
How Good Is Khabib Nurmagomedov?
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White addresses a potential rematch plan...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father meet with...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Anthony Pettis gives his honest take on Conor...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Michael Johnson eyes a rematch against Khabib...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us