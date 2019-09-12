UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov could face a Welterweight legend in his next fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White.

It's safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently the biggest star in MMA right now. The Lightweight Champion successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 and the same question is running through all our minds: who will he face next? Tony Ferguson? Conor McGregor? Maybe not.

In an interview with TMZ, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz is targeting a big-money showdown between his client and Georges St-Pierre.

Abdelaziz claims that no one cares about what Tony says. He even fired shots at Conor McGregor while also revealing what GSP thinks about a possible fight against Khabib.

“Nobody really cares about what Tony says. Nobody gives a (expletive) really. As far as I know, GSP is next. That is what I want. Tony doesn’t get what he wants. We get what Khabib wants, and if Khabib calls me and says he wants Georges St-Pierre, Georges St-Pierre will be next.

"Georges is my friend for 10 years, and I know Georges wants to fight Khabib. If you’re going to compare Tony Ferguson, he beat a whole bunch of guys, but he never been a champion. I’m talking about if Khabib is going to fight for legacy, a fight with Georges St-Pierre will be a huge fight. Dana White is a businessman. That’s why he’s the best promoter of all time. I think him and Georges St-Pierre make a lot more money and more headlines. People will care more. It’s a fight for who is the greatest of all time.”

Abdelaziz likened Conor to a sour ex-girlfriend and reiterated Justin Gaethje's statements of McGregor not being a good person.

“Conor is like a sour ex-girlfriend; she can’t get anybody else. This is what Conor is. He’s irrelevant, and you heard what Justin Gaethje said. He’s not a good person. The train has left him.”

According to his manager, Khabib is expected to fight again before the end of the year and his camp is gunning for a fight against the legendary GSP.

Will UFC oblige? We feel 'El Cucuy' deserves a crack at the title and that's the fight Dana White should ideally book. However, White is a businessman and GSP vs. Nurmagomedov has the potential to be a record-breaking affair. All that Dana needs to do is to convince GSP to come out of retirement.