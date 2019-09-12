UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov could retire soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov.

You didn't expect to read that headline about a fighter who is at his peak, right?

Well, a handful of athletes like to go out while they are at the top and Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) may be one of them.

The reigning Lightweight Champion's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was interviewed by Russia's TASS, during which he may have revealed when his prolific son may hang up his gloves. Nurmagomedov Sr. alluded to the fact that Khabib may be done after 30 professional fights.

"For Khabib, 30-0 is enough."

Nurmagomedov mentioned in an interview during the build-up to his fight against Dustin Poirier that he may not have a lot of fights left in him.

He said, "Not yet, but I’m not a young fighter. I’ve already been champion for years, I’ve already defended my title. This is my second defense. Of course, I don’t have a lot of fights ahead, because I don’t want to fight when I’m 40 years old. This isn’t my plan. We’ll see.”

Nurmagomedov's history of domination and struggles with cutting weight

28 fights have passed by but no one has been able to solve the Nurmagomedov mystery. The Eagle put on a typically commanding performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 by submitting Diamond with the rear-naked choke in the third round.

The undefeated Dagestani mauler is expected to take on Tony Ferguson in his next Championship fight, but if El Cucuy rejects the proposal, then there is a possibility that he may get another chance to get his hands on Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov retiring this early may sound illogical if you aren't digging deep. The Russian has had issues with cutting weight in the past. He went through a life-threatening weight-cut a couple of years ago and needed five months to recuperate from the drastic effects it had on his body.

Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan has also claimed in the past that Nurmagomedov may retire while he's at the top.

Khabib, though, has grand plans for his last fight according to his father.

“Regarding his last fight, then, of course, we would like his final title defence to be in Moscow."

Nurmagomedov's camp is eyeing a super fight against Georges St. Pierre but will Rush come out of retirement again? Only time will tell. In the meantime, UFC matchmakers have a lot of work to do.