UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov gifts his UFC belts to his grandfather

Aditya Rangarajan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 34 // 24 Oct 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib has always been a deeply religious and family oriented man

What's the story?

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who successfully defended his belt against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, has since returned home to Dagestan to much fanfare and celebration.

Especially given the nationalistic sentiments that were often drawn into the line of fire in the heated build to the fight, Khabib's victory has been particularly welcome in his embattled homeland.

And for his part, Khabib has spent his time reconnecting with his people and family members - the latest of which to be featured in his Instagram account was his grandfather.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov has often times repeated the fact that his father is the most important person in his career, as he also serves as his coach. However, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has never been granted American visa to see his son fight live.

But his guiding hand can often be perceived in the way Khabib wishes to conduct himself as a Champion, and indeed, in his dominant fighting style.

As such, it only makes sense that Khabib would seek to reconnect with his roots and attribute his success to his father, and by the same respect, his grandfather, after the biggest win of his career.

The heart of the matter

Here is a post Khabib uploaded to his Instagram account of his grandfather with the two UFC belts that he has collected so far in his career.

The caption, 'One of the best days of my life.' tells a tale of its own; of just how much Khabib values his familial ties and heritage - a refreshing change in today's culture of showboating in MMA.

What's next?

Khabib is currently enjoying his victory lap, and should be available to fight as soon as the Nevada State Athletic commission decides on what punishment - if at all - he should receive for inciting a brawl following his victory at UFC 229.