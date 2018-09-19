UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his honest opinion on Tony Ferguson's return fight against Anthony Pettis

Khabib Nurmagomedov is also willing to defend his LW Title against Ferguson

What's the story?

While recently speaking to Brian Vega in a recent interview, current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that his fellow Lightweight rival Tony Ferguson's upcoming fight against Anthony Pettis is seemingly a bad match-up for the former.

In case you didn't know...

After tearing his left ACL back in the month of April prior to his showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson, earlier in the year, took it to his official Instagram handle in order to announce that he has been finally cleared to make his comeback to the Octagon once again.

Ferguson, who previously won the UFC Interim Lightweight Championship by defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216, will be stepping into the Octagon for the very first time in almost one year time.

The heart of the matter

Current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently scheduled to defend his 155-pound championship belt on the 6th of October against the returning, former Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

However, Nurmagomedov apparently seems to be in a very confident mood ahead of the biggest fight of his career, as he recently noted that he is seemingly once again looking forward to re-booking his so-called "cursed fight" against Tony Ferguson.

With that being said, Nurmagomedov recently told Brian Vega that Ferguson's upcoming UFC 229 co-main event fight against former UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis is subsequently going to turn out to be a bad match-up for El Cucuy. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“I hope he going to win. But my opinion, this fight is stylistically little bit bad matchup for Tony Ferguson. I don’t know how he feel after he is injured. He is [34] years old. He come back after injury. If he wins, it’s going to be big fight next year. One more biggest fight in UFC history. Let’s go.”- Khabib stated.

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will lock-horns at UFC 229 in the main event of the evening, as The Eagle gets set to defend his Lightweight Title against The Notorious One in what could very well be the biggest fight in UFC history.