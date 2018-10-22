UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov presented with an honorable memento during soccer match in Dagestan

Khabib holding "The First Russian UFC Champion" cup

What's the story?

Reigning and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was greeted with a warm welcome on his return back to his home in Dagestan. Khabib went on to make an appearance during a soccer match at a Russian Premier League soccer match, where he was presented with "The First Russian UFC Champion" cup for his dominant title defense against Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 event.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his first lightweight title defense against Conor McGregor in a much-awaited fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Khabib went on to significantly out-wrestle Conor and eventually submit him in round 4 after performing a vicious neck crank on the Irishman. Unfortunately for the Dagestani, chaos struck as a brawl initiated by him broke out just moments after the fight, which eventually became the talk of the town.

The $2 million purse money that Khabib was supposed to receive was subsequently withheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, after the incident. The Khabib cult will be eagerly waiting to learn about the extent of the champion's legal punishment, which is due to happen early next month. Khabib has not lost a single round in any of his fights with the UFC, and it is now safe to say that he is undoubtedly one of the most technically sound lightweight champions of all time.

Khabib hoisting his belt up high for the crowds to see at the Anzhi Arena

The heart of the matter

During a recent soccer match at the Russian Premier League, Khabib was welcomed graciously by 10,000 eagerly waiting fans. The match was between Anzhi Makhachkala and CSKA Moscow, that took place at the Anzhi Arena in Dagestan. Prior to the match, "The Eagle" was presented with "The First Russian UFC Champion" cup. Before receiving the cup, Khabib was driven around the Anzhi Arena to haul up his lightweight belt.

Khabib also performed a ceremonial kick at the venue to inaugurate the soccer match event. It seems like Khabib cherished his time at the event which also looked like a much-needed getaway, taking into account the legalities yet to be imposed on him by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Here is a video of Khabib going around the Anzhi Arena to grace fans with his presence, and inaugurate the match

What's next?

With more updates about the Conor-Khabib fiasco piling up each day, it seems very likely that there will be a rematch between the two. It will be interesting to watch out for the legal obligations that Khabib will have to face, post the hearing from the commission.

Will Khabib face a long-term suspension, or will he be back to compete in the Octagon earlier than expected. Leave your opinions and comments below!