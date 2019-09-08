UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov proposes a dream fight with Hall of Famer following his win over Dustin Poirier

Khabib wants a superfight

Following his dominant win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, Khabib Nurmagomedov was in conversation with the MMA Media and during the interaction, the current undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion of the wold proposed a charity fight against UFC Hall of Famer, Georges St-Pierre.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's win at UFC 242

At the UFC 242 pay-per-view at The Arena in Abu Dhabi, Khabib Nurmagomedov made his return to the Octagon after an absence of almost a year, having secured an impressive fourth-round submission win over former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor in his last Octagon outing at UFC 229.

Having dominated Poirier right from the get-go, Nurmagomedov used his impressive style of ground game, as the Dagestani mauler took the fight to the third round before he eventually made Poirier tap out to a brutal rear-naked choke.

The Eagle calls for a GSP dream fight

At UFC 217, Georges St-Pierre made his return to the Octagon and in his first fight back in the Octagon, GSP won the UFC Middleweight Championship from Michael Bisping in an impressive manner.

Shortly afterward, the rumored Khabib vs GSP fight was reportedly in talks, however, that dream bout never happened as the UFC didn't have the chance of confirming the fight with GSP retiring from the fight game due to his health issues.

In the post-fight press conference, Nurmagomedov praised GSP claiming that he's a great fighter and has always had the reputation of being a great champion. The Eagle further added that GSP has always been a good example too for the kids and has the opportunity to improve his legacy if he fights Nurmagomedov in the near future. (H/T: Essentially Sports)

“George St Pierre is great. A great guy, great champion, and a great athlete. he is very good example for young kids. I know he is retired, but if he wanna come back and if he feel hungry and if he feel he can improve his legacy with fight with me and he can make 155, I am waiting for him.”