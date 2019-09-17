UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov raises a six-figure sum for charity auctioning off Dustin Poirier’s t-shirt, amount matched by Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dustin Poirier's t-shirt after their UFC 242 fight

After the showstopper fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on September 7 that ended in the former successfully defending his Lightweight title against the interim champion with a submission victory, the two fighters exchanged their t-shirts in a moment of glorious sportsmanship.

Khabib had expressed his plans to auction off his opponent’s shirt at the highest amount possible for donation to charity, which would have been made easier with his staggering popularity as the Lightweight Champion and more than 17 million followers on social media. Turns out, he was absolutely right, as he managed to net $100,000 for the t-shirt using his online influence.

Poirier shows gratitude for the generosity

A few days ago, Khabib’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to let the world know that the t-shirt was auctioned off at a high price. On Saturday, Poirier confirmed the amount to be $100,000 and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the gesture.

“It’s great because it’s going to help a lot of people. I’m proud of that. I appreciate them helping out the charity. It’s been growing and I’m very grateful for that.”

The proceeds from the auction will go to Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation, in partnership with Justin Wren’s Fight for the Forgotten. The amount will help the charities to help build water wells and reinstate regular water supply at an orphanage and school in Uganda.

Dana White’s contribution

Praising the gestures of the fighters in the aftermath of their UFC 242 fight, UFC President Dana White also offered to match whatever sum Khabib manages to raise for the t-shirt. In a tweet today, Poirier further confirmed that White will indeed follow through with his promise.

Just got off the phone with @danawhite he is matching Khabib's donation to the @TheGoodFightFDN !!! I'm so grateful for the love and support! Thank you all!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 16, 2019

Over and above Khabib’s contribution, The Good Fight Foundation has already raised more than $33,000 through their online campaign, which is a few zeroes more than their original financial target of $25,000.

