UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reveals targetted month for Tony Ferguson fight

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 27 Sep 2019, 11:19 IST

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov has successfully unified the UFC Lightweight Championship after beating Dustin Poirier, the air is finally clear and the long-anticipated Tony Ferguson fight is now in the works.

Khabib's team is currently in negotiations with the UFC, with Khabib wanting the fight to be in Russia. He even stated that he's "80% sure" that they will fight in Russia and he gave St. Petersburg and Moscow as possible host cities.

There probably isn't an issue with negotiation on Ferguson's end but as of now, the UFC will be looking to make the long-anticipated Lightweight title bout for the fifth time. Hopefully, fifth time is a charm.

Rizvan Magomedov opens up

Khabib's manager Rizvan spoke to Russian news agency TASS and revealed that they are targetting a fight around March or April of 2020.

As of now, the venue hasn't been set but there don't seem to be all too many details to sort out yet. When it comes to personal terms and agreements, it is likely something that will finish before they even manage to secure the venue.

A fight in Russia does seem long overdue for the champion Khabib, who is all but guaranteed to sell out any huge stadium that he fights in. Khabib admitted that a small venue wouldn't do.

An alternate plan?

If it doesn't work out, then one would imagine that UFC will have the two top Lightweights in the world go at it at Las Vegas - a rather famous fight city. Ferguson has been ready for a while and it seemed as though they could have gone to battle by the end of the year, particularly since both men are now healthy.

They even fought on the same card at UFC 229 last October where Khabib beat Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson stopped Anthony Pettis.

