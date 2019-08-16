UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor should be in jail

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Conor McGregor makes a publicized gaff -- something which is becoming more and more frequent these days -- can comments from UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov be far behind?

Evidently not, if this latest incident is anything to judge by. When a video of Conor McGregor punching an elderly individual in a bar went viral, it was only a matter of time before the former Octagon rival of the Irish fighter decided to comment on the situation. According to reports by MMA Junkie, Khabib has made his feelings clear, saying that Conor McGregor should be jailed for the attack.

What did Khabib Nurmagomedov say about Conor McGregor?

Khabib Nurmagomedov held nothing back, as has become custom when taking shots at his UFC 229 opponent -- inside or outside the Octagon, both. He talked about how ridiculous it was that if it had been him, the media would have treated it differently. He also talked about respecting elder people.

“I can imagine if I punch this guy, how many media are going to post it and talk about this bad, like about me bad. It’s like a really really bad thing, you know? Even if old guy like this guy in video, even if this guy punch your face 10 times, you can’t punch this guy’s face. You can’t. This is like impossible, you know? We have to respect old people.”

Khabib also revealed that fans were messaging him saying that Conor McGregor should be in jail and he agreed with their assessment. He also questioned how the USA was giving Conor McGregor a visa.

“They have to go jail like we have problem with visa, why like this (expletive) guy don’t have problems with visa in the U.S.A.? How (can the) U.S.A. give him a visa, or something like this?”

It seems evident that this is one chapter which is yet to close in the UFC.

McGregor had attacked an elderly man in a bar back in April. He had poured drinks for the man, demanding he drink. When he refused, he took a cheap shot and hit him on the jaw.

Conor McGregor punches an old man in the head after a whiskey dispute [via @TMZ ] pic.twitter.com/8RFT7MXto1 — threesixtytv (@threesixtytv) August 15, 2019

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229

For those fans out of the loop, Conor McGregor faced Khabib for the UFC Lightweight title last year at UFC 229 in one of the most publicized fights of the decade.

There, McGregor was beaten by Khabib, but it was what happened before the PPV and after the fight ended that made it epic.

McGregor had taken things to another level before UFC 229 by throwing a metal dolly at a bus in which Khabib was travelling, thereby injuring two other fighters.

After the fight, there was an incredibly horrific brawl in the Octagon, as Khabib's teammates attacked Conor, while Khabib attacked Conor's team -- specifically Dillon Danis.

The two were suspended for a long time, and Khabib is finally returning to the Octagon at UFC 242 against Dustin Poirier.