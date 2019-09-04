UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his strategy for Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov

There are no surprises in the gameplan Khabib Nurmagomedov has for the Interim Champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 for his title unification fight. Turns out, it was pretty much the same strategy that has won him 11 straight fights in UFC and 27 fights in his entire MMA career without losing a single one.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Nurmagomedov talks about his plan

Nurmagomedov said on Wednesday at UFC 242 Open Workouts that although he has immense respect for Poirier, his plan in the Octagon for the Interim Champion would be the same one where he tires out his opponent and makes them tap to win the match.

“Dustin Poirier’s a very tough opponent. I don’t want to underestimate him. He has a lot of experience. But when I go to the cage, my plan is to make him tired, make him tap. This is my plan.”

The Lightweight Champion is clearly unwilling to swerve from his usual tactics even after a hiatus of nearly 11 months. This would be his first fight since the infamous UFC 229 bout with Conor McGregor which ended in him submitting McGregor. However, an ugly post-fight brawl led to his suspension which kept him out of the Octagon ever since.

Now cleared to come back, Nurmagomedov is looking forward to defending his Lightweight title against the Interim Champ and leave his mark on the division.

“I want to stay in lightweight division, because I feel I can make this weight. This is my weight, and I don’t want to jump to another division – featherweight or welterweight. I want to stay in this division and defend my title and improve my legacy.”

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier will take place on the main card of UFC 242 on Saturday at The Arena in Yas Island.