UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov targets his next opponents; says no Holloway superfight

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 41 // 15 Dec 2018, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference

What's the story?

Max Holloway has proved himself to be an extremely dominant fighter in the Featherweight Division of UFC. With a 13-fight win streak to his name, the UFC Featherweight Champion has seemed to be on a clash of epic proportions with the undefeated UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, apparently, Nurmagomedov says that he wants to postpone the Holloway bout. For now, he has his eyes on another fight.

In case you didn't know...

Max Holloway won his last fight against Brian Ortega, ending the latter's undefeated streak at UFC 231. The fight was his return to the UFC after more than a year out of the Octagon. His dominant performance at UFC 231, however, will put all of his doubters to rest, and now he will be looking for his next opponent. According to several rumours, Holloway could very well move up to the Lightweight Division next.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is waiting for his punishment which will be meted out to him in 2019 January. His hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission was postponed upon request by his legal team. The hearing will see the Commission address his actions at UFC 229 after the main event. Whatever may be the punishment, Nurmagomedov might not perform in the near-future.

The heart of the matter

Khabib Nurmagomedov's team took to Twitter to talk about Khabib's comments about a possible super fight with Max Holloway.

In the tweet, Khabib acknowledged all that Holloway had been able to achieve already in the Featherweight Division but went on to say that he was yet to prove himself in the Lightweight Division.

I think he needs to do some fights if he goes into lightweight division, to test your capabilities. This is purely my opinion. After all, in my weight there are those who deserve it more; @TonyFergusonXT, @DustinPoirier .. — MMA TEAM DAGESTAN (@MMATeamDagestan) December 14, 2018

He went on to say that there were fighters in his division who deserved a Lightweight Title shot more, naming Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

What's next?

While Holloway vs. Nurmagomedov might very well happen, it seems that the fight will have to wait until Holloway proves that he is capable in the Lightweight Division.

Advertisement