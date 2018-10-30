UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre apparently in the works

Prathik John FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 51 // 30 Oct 2018, 13:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) vs Georges St-Pierre (right), will indeed be the fight to make.

What's the story?

MMA Team Dagestan posted a tweet on the evening of October 28th, confessing to knowing the news of Khabib vs Georges St-Pierre being in the works. Whilst little information of substance is known at the moment, predictions made by MMA Team Dagestan have turned out to come to fruition in the past.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against Conor McGregor, in a sold-out T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on the night of UFC 229. Post this win and the subsequent post-fight melee, Khabib is yet to receive his punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. His fine and extent of other suspensions are to be decided expectedly on December 10th.

McGregor vs Khabib

Georges St-Pierre has not had a fight in his kitty since UFC 217, that took place on November 5th, 2017. After submitting Michael Bisping in the third round of the fight via a rear naked choke, St-Pierre went on to relinquish his middleweight title, due to an acute case of ulcerative colitis.

Although top contenders in the lightweight division such as Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier are waiting eagerly in line for the title shot, the UFC might have other plans for a mega-fight between GSP and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

GSP submitting Michael Bisping in their main event fight at UFC 217!

The heart of the matter

On October 29th, MMA Team Dagestan tweeted about a possible fight between Georges "Rush" St-Pierre, and lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. This team incidentally happens to be the team that predicted the super fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here is a look at the tweet itself.

⚡️ KHABIB vs. GSP in the works. This is all that is known at the moment. — MMA TEAM DAGESTAN (@MMATeamDagestan) October 29, 2018

Manager of Khabib, Ali Abdelaziz later tweeted, saying that team Khabib has a big news in store for all of Khabib's fans.

We will blow your mind big news coming @TeamKhabib 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏻 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 28, 2018

MMA Team Dagestan has shown success while predicting situations in the fight game such as Mark Hunt replacing Fabricio Werdum against Alexey Oleynik at UFC Moscow, as well as Alexander Volkov being a backup for both Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, in case one of them ended up pulling out from the title fight, back at UFC 226.

What's next?

With rumors of Georges St-Pierre possibly moving down to lightweight to fight a top of the food chain fighter, it seems more than lucrative for UFC to have his next fight against an undefeated champion in Khabib.

Will we see a fight of the century between two all-time greats? Leave your comments below!