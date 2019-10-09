UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov willing to accept an apology from Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor

During an interview with RTSport, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that while he is willing to accept Conor McGregor's apology, the Eagle will still not shake the Notorious One's hand.

Nurmagomedov was critical about McGregor's lack of morality and will not shake the Irishman's hand until the latter realizes something.

”I’m not ready to shake his hand right now. There are no perfect people, everyone has flaws. I have flaws and so does he.”

”When a person continues to behave this way, it means that it’s his nature. We saw that he recently hit a 70-year-old man. It shows a lack of morality and manners. So I’m not ready to shake his hand until he realizes something."

”Apologies always have to be accepted, no matter what he said. If a person apologizes and accepts his mistakes, we have to excuse him."

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov - The Rivalry

The rivalry between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is not a storyline made up for the sake of selling a fight. The hate between the two men is as real as it gets.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have never shied away from creating a chaotic atmosphere whenever they have been in close proximity. McGregor's infamous bus attack on Nurmagomedov transformed this feud into of the most personal rivalries in UFC History.

The post-fight brawl between the camps of both fighters after Nurmmagomedov's UFC 229 win over McGregor further legitimized the bad blood between both men. McGregor and Nurmagomedov were punished with fines and suspensions for their actions.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to take on Tony Ferguson in his next title defense. Despite McGregor's attempts at getting a rematch against Nurmagomedov, the undefeated Dagestani's message is loud and clear - McGregor would have to wait for his opportunity.

“From a fighter’s point of view, [the McGregor rivalry] is a thing of the past. I have nothing to prove. But he has something to prove. We know he does. There’s a lot of businessmen here and I think most of them will tell me to fight him because it’ll bring money. I’d fight all the main contenders first, and I could fight him to benefit my agricultural projects." H/t Credit: RTSport