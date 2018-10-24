UFC News: Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz replies to Conor McGregor's fight breakdown

Ali Abdelaziz (in white) trying to control the post fight melee after UFC 229

Ali Abdelaziz, the controversial manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and many other prominent fighters, took to Instagram to shoot back at Conor McGregor after he posted a detailed round by round breakdown of his fight at UFC 229 yesterday.

Ali, who dominated the headlines leading up to the fight after the Irishman shone a spotlight on his shady past, had quite a different take as to how the fight went and made sure that he left no doubt in his reply that McGregor would not be getting a rematch either.

Despite being heavily involved in a whiskey promotional tour for his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, Conor McGregor took time out yesterday to post his detailed thoughts about his fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, in an Instagram post.

Obviously some of the Irishman's opinions didn't sit well with Khabib's camp, namely the part about Khabib only winning Round 1 in terms of a sport standpoint.

Ali's reply to Conor McGregor was constructed in the same way as the Irishman's post, and as expected, was anything but amiable in nature.

He mentioned that McGregor would be done if he had allowed Khabib to control his position like he did in Round 1, in a street fight. He also poured scorn on McGregor for being hit by a right hand from Khabib - a grappler - that dropped him briefly, and for signifying a 'white flag in the middle of battle' by telling him 'it's only business' just as the two fighters broke to end Round 3.

He rounded off the post by saying that McGregor should focus on selling alcohol and that he isn't getting a rematch.

Conor McGregor pledged in his post that he will be back soon and is even ready to fight the next in line, if the rematch isn't on the table immediately.

Khabib, on the other hand, has been flirting with a huge payday against Floyd Mayweather.

Let's wait and see how it plays out.