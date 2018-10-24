×
UFC News: Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz replies to Conor McGregor's fight breakdown

Aditya Rangarajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
68   //    24 Oct 2018, 15:56 IST

Ali Abdelaziz (in white) trying to control the post fight melee after UFC 229
What's the story?

Ali Abdelaziz, the controversial manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and many other prominent fighters, took to Instagram to shoot back at Conor McGregor after he posted a detailed round by round breakdown of his fight at UFC 229 yesterday.

Ali, who dominated the headlines leading up to the fight after the Irishman shone a spotlight on his shady past, had quite a different take as to how the fight went and made sure that he left no doubt in his reply that McGregor would not be getting a rematch either.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being heavily involved in a whiskey promotional tour for his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey, Conor McGregor took time out yesterday to post his detailed thoughts about his fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Obviously some of the Irishman's opinions didn't sit well with Khabib's camp, namely the part about Khabib only winning Round 1 in terms of a sport standpoint.

The heart of the matter

Ali's reply to Conor McGregor was constructed in the same way as the Irishman's post, and as expected, was anything but amiable in nature.

View this post on Instagram

First of all the champion @khabib_nurmagomedov is too busy enjoying his life and his family and does not give a shit what anyone says but this is my response to this weak soul, him and his sorry ass team already making some stupid ass excuses. 1) When a man gets held against his will and listens to you gasp for air, hopeless on your back how do you win a fight? If this was a street fight you’d be done. You got out grappled and out wrestled, looking like a little child. 2) Second round - the wrestler/grappler out struck you and hit you with a K Bomb and put you on your ass, taken down and hit with missile strikes from the guard and getting smashed in front of your whole family & crew. 3) Khabib stood the whole round with you to make a point that you’re a front runner. If you can knock someone else you give up like you did 5 times in your fighting career. THEN YOU MENTIONED THIS IS ONLY BUSINESS YOU PUT YOUR WHITE FLAG IN THE MIDDLE OF BATTLE 4th round - God put mercy in Khabibs heart and decided to show the world you’re a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn’t even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap. It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the shit you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill

A post shared by Ali ------> Team Renzo Gracie (@aliabdelaziz000) on

He mentioned that McGregor would be done if he had allowed Khabib to control his position like he did in Round 1, in a street fight. He also poured scorn on McGregor for being hit by a right hand from Khabib - a grappler - that dropped him briefly, and for signifying a 'white flag in the middle of battle' by telling him 'it's only business' just as the two fighters broke to end Round 3.

He rounded off the post by saying that McGregor should focus on selling alcohol and that he isn't getting a rematch.

What's next?

Conor McGregor pledged in his post that he will be back soon and is even ready to fight the next in line, if the rematch isn't on the table immediately.

Khabib, on the other hand, has been flirting with a huge payday against Floyd Mayweather.

Let's wait and see how it plays out.

Aditya Rangarajan
