UFC News: Khabib's manager targets $50-Million payday for the champion

Prathik John 31 Oct 2018

Ali Abdelaziz

What's the story?

UFC lightweight division champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has gained superstardom after a dominating performance against Conor McGregor, at the UFC 229 event at Las Vegas.

A man who sees his star-like trajectory is his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who wants nothing less than a 50-million dollar payday for the undefeated Dagestani.

In case you didn't know...

Following all the pre-fight hype to the mega fight between Khabib and Conor, the world was ready to welcome the era of an absolute mauler, in Khabib.

By clinically dismantling Conor McGregor during the UFC 229 main event at Las Vegas, Khabib went on to not only secure his lightweight title but also, his stake in the unforgiving world of mixed martial arts and combat sports.

Soon after defeating Conor, Nurmagomedov showed no visible hesitation by meeting some of the top leaders within the political scenario. He first started his campaign by meeting Russian president, Vladimir Putin, at the "Russia -- Country of Sports" forum in the city of Ulyanovsk, along with his father, Abdulmanap.

Post this meet, Nurmagomedov went on to visit other world leaders such as Abdel Fattah el-Sisi - President of Egypt, Recep Tayyip Erdogan - President of Turkey and is also scheduled to meet the king of Morocco - Mohammed Vl.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) vs Conor McGregor (right) during their bout for the main event at UFC 229!

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, expressed that he feels Khabib is now a bigger star than Conor, and hence, deserves a bigger pay-day than him.

Ali also went on to term Khabib as a 'Global Superstar'. Conor McGregor is known the world around for his 'money fight' against the pound-for-pound boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather. And this seems to be the prime reason for Khabib's instant call out to Mayweather after his victory over Conor.

During the interview, Ali Abdelaziz said that he, in fact, not worried about contenders like Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

He positively feels that Khabib will not settle for a deal that is anywhere under the 50-million dollar mark. He also went on to say that Khabib will consider a rematch with Conor, provided, the price is right, but assures that the beating will be twice as hard the second time. This is what he had to say about a rematch with Conor:

I really want to see drink his own blood. He talked a lot of sh*t. He didn't back it up. Embarrassed himself in front of his whole beautiful country of Ireland, his father, his mother, his wife.

What's next?

With the popularity surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov after his super-fight against Conor McGregor, it seems like Khabib is on his way to becoming the next big name in the combat sports arena.

Will we see a rematch with Conor? Or are Nurmagomedov and team looking at a much bigger paycheck?