UFC News: Korean Zombie reveals how he is sure to defeat Frankie Edgar in South Korea

UFC Fight Night The Korean Zombie v Rodriguez

It's almost time for the last event of 2019 for UFC, as the decade comes to a close. This has been a crucial decade for the company as they have risen to heights which were unknown before this. With all of this in the books, we are heading into UFC Fight Night 165 where 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung will be fighting Frankie Edgar.

Chan Sung Jung is heading into this fight on the back of a big win against Renato Moicano, and he is completely confident that he has all the answers when it comes to dealing with Edgar, as he released in the press conference prior to his fight with Edgar!

Edgar last fought for the Featherweight Championship against Max Holloway in a losing effort in July, and this fight is the only chance for him to get one win in 2019.

Chan Sung Jung details how he will defeat Frankie Edgar

The Korean Zombie takes his preparation extremely seriously and is ready for his fight against Edgar. He said that he taped all of his training sessions and watched them back to find whatever holes that he had in his offense and fight skills.

He said that this year was going to be very different because he had mended all the holes that he had. He said that he had prepared for Edgar specifically and that while Edgar thought he would be able to take Jung down, that was no longer the case.

“I used to tape all of my training sessions, and when I watched them all I saw all the holes I have. This year is going to be completely different. All the holes have been mended. Our coaches brought in wrestlers who were of similar build and style as Frankie, so I was practicing with a lot of collegiate wrestlers. After we trained and sparred, my coaches and partners told me I'd have no problem facing Frankie. Frankie says that he can take me down, but he won't be able to do it. I'm pretty confident I'll come out with the win.”

With the current level of preparation he has, The Korean Zombie's victory seems assured! He will be facing Edgar in his home country of South Korea, where the support is sure to bolster him even further.