UFC News: Legends accuse Brock Lesnar of being 'afraid' of real fights

UFC 200: Lesnar vs Hunt

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz have accused former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar of being afraid to get hit, hence his decision to walk away from the world of mixed martial arts.

During a recent episode of The Adam Corolla Show, Ortiz and Liddell were drawn into a conversation about Lesnar and the speculation that he may one day look to return to active competition in the UFC.

Ortiz: Jones and Stipe [Miocic] would be a great match. And I know he’s trying to go after Brock Lesnar. But Brock don’t like to get punched.

Liddell: He’s really afraid of it. I want to say this, he doesn’t like to get hit. That means he's unnaturally scared of getting hit. Like he’s too afraid. (Trasncript via IBTimes)

Lesnar's Future

Brock Lesnar officially retired from the UFC after his proposed bout with Daniel Cormier fell through earlier this year, and currently has his hands full in the WWE, with a match against his old enemy Cain Velasquez on the horizon.

However, Lesnar has been retired from MMA before and it did not stop him returning at UFC 200 to face Mark Hunt after a five-year absence.

It is no secret that Lesnar is a fiercely competitive man who is heavily motivated by money, and it cannot be denied that a date with Jon Jones in the UFC would satisfy Brock's competitive urges and significantly bolster his bank balance.

As things stand, the ball lies firmly in Lesnar's court. The UFC will be more than willing to use Lesnar's profile to bring casual viewers to the product, and there will be no shortage of potential opponents looking to test their skills against The Beast.

All that remains to be seen is if Lesnar is willing and able to answer Liddell, Ortiz and his other detractors to show that he still has what it takes to hang with the best.