UFC News: Liz Carmouche reveals the reason for her release from the company

Soumik Datta News 10 Dec 2019, 04:00 IST

Liz Carmouche

Former UFC Women's Flyweight fighter Liz Carmouche recently spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, where she opened up about her release from the UFC roster. Carmouche revealed the reason she was given by company officials for releasing her from the promotion.

Liz Carmouche's final run in the UFC Octagon

Prior to her release from the UFC, Carmouche competed on two different occasions in 2019. In her first fight of the year, Carmouche defeated Lucie Pudilova in February via unanimous decision.

In her second fight, Carmouche challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC Women's Flyweight Championship in the main event of UFC on ESPN+14 on August 19th. Carmouche ended up losing the five-round championship bout via unanimous decision and on December 6th, 2019, she was released by the company.

Carmouche details her UFC release

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, Carmouche revealed the reason she was given by UFC officials for her release. According to the former UFC fighter, the company was trying to build the 125-pound division and Carmouche had been able to beat every woman they had brought in.

This prevented the UFC from building the Flyweight division and hence, the promotion had to cut Carmouche from the roster in order to allow other women to shine.

Carmouche to @arielhelwani: "So it's not really giving them the opportunity to build up the division the way they've wanted to. So for the best well-being of the division, they had to cut me to give me an opportunity to go elsewhere and get the fights I need.” #HelwaniShow — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 9, 2019