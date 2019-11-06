UFC News: Logan Paul will call out Dana White this weekend

Public Workout At Venice Beach Ahead Of KSI VS. Logan Paul 2

Logan Paul has gone public with his plan to back Dana White into a corner as the YouTube sensation continues his hunt for a UFC contract.

Paul will make his professional boxing debut this weekend as he faces off with fellow internet personality KSI at the Staples Centre in LA, in what promises to be one of the most unique events in the history of combat sports.

Make It Happen

The fact that Logan Paul is yet to make his professional debut in combat sports hasn't stopped 'The Maverick' from laying out his plans to earn a UFC contract this weekend with a win over KSI...

“One-hundred percent the first name that’s coming out of my mouth [after the fight] is Dana White. I want to fight in the UFC. I think Dana White can make that happen.” (CageSide Press)

Paul's hopes of earning himself a UFC contract may seem outlandish right now, however it would have seemed similarly absurd to suggest that the biggest promoter in boxing, Eddie Hearn, would be willing to promote a fight between two YouTubers - but that is exactly what we will see this weekend at the Staples Centre.

It would be difficult suggest that Dana White will not sit up and pay attention when one of the biggest names in pop culture publicly announces he wants a fight in the UFC. After all, this is a man who allowed CM Punk to fight on two pay-per-view events and once tried to promote a fight between Joe Rogan and Wesley Snipes.

Many purists have already dismissed this weekend's fight between KSI and Logan Paul, but like it or not this weekend could end up being a major step in the direction of Logan Paul one day stepping foot inside the cage for the UFC.