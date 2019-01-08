×
UFC News: Luke Rockhold calls out Jon Jones, willing to fight him at Light Heavyweight 

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
22   //    08 Jan 2019, 00:27 IST

Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

What's the story?

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold has officially confirmed his move up to the Light Heavyweight Division and for his first fight at 205 lbs, the former Middleweight Champion is looking to dethrone current Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 194, Luke Rockhold won the UFC Middleweight Championship and marked his very first title win in the UFC in what was truly one of the all-time remarkable title wins in the promotion's history.

Rockhold, however, went on to lose his title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199 in one of the biggest upsets' in MMA history, considering that Bisping stepped in to take the fight on just 11 days' notice.

Shortly afterward, Rockhold went on to confirm his move up to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division after failing to take up a rematch fight against another former Middleweight Champion, Chris Weidman.

The heart of the matter

With Luke Rockhold all set to move up to the Light Heavyweight Division, the former Middleweight Champion is all set to achieve what his long-term friend and current UFC Heavyweight Champion hasn't been able to, that is, defeat current and three-time Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

Rockhold recently told the following to TMZ, regarding Jones' last fight against Alexander Gustafsson

“I thought he looked beatable,” Rockhold. “He’s good on the feet, he’s tactical, Jon, he adjusts and he fights to his advantages. I like my advantages versus his. He’s great, he’s good everywhere, but I don’t think he’s the most technical on the feet. I don’t think he’s got the most power. I’m a different man at this weight, the power behind me. I’m moving up to get after him, so that’s what I’m here for.”

This is what Rockhold had to say to Jones:

“Just hold tight. I’m coming, princess.”

What's next?

As of right now, Jon Jones is apparently scheduled to face Anthony Smith at UFC 235 in a highly awaited fight.

